Tottenham fans react as Manchester City want Harry Winks

By Saikat
Harry Winks

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after reports broke out yesterday that Manchester City are plotting a shock move for Spurs midfielder, Harry Winks.

According to reports from The Sun, Jose Mourinho could allow Winks to leave the club this summer if they can draw a bid in the region of £40million with City keen.


Pep Guardiola is a keen admirer of the England international. The 24-year-old’s style of play mirrors the type of football Guardiola plays at the Etihad, and it is no surprise that the Spaniard is so fond of him.

Winks, who signed a new five-year contract under Mauricio Pochettino last year, played an important role in Mourinho’s squad last season.

However, after Jose Mourinho signed Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton this week, the Portuguese could feel the need to offload some of his players.

Spurs do not have a high transfer budget, and therefore Mourinho could be tempted to sell him if they receive a handsome offer.

Many Spurs fans feel that Winks should not be sold as he is a homegrown product. There are others who feel there are better midfielders available in the market, and Spurs should let him go. Here are some of the selected tweets: