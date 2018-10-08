Tottenham fans react as Lucas Moura gets Brazil call-up after two years’ absence

Tottenham Hotspur forward Lucas Moura has been handed a lifeline to revive his international career after he received a late call-up to the Brazilian national team today.
🇧🇷⚡ Congratulations to @LucasMoura7 who has been included in Brazil's latest squad for their upcoming friendlies! 🙌#COYS pic.twitter.com/28edqBf8HU
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 8, 2018
Despite being in fine form so far this season, scoring three league goals and emerging as the Premier League Player of the Month for August, the 26-year-old was initially not included in Selecao’s 23-man squad to face Argentina and Saudi Arabia in this month’s international friendlies.
However, Gremio’s Everton has been forced to pull out due to injury, handing Moura a huge opportunity to stake a claim for a yellow shirt.
The former PSG winger last played for the South Americans in 2016, with his last goal coming in 2013, while the 2011 Copa America is the only major tournament he has represented Brazil in.
Moving to Tottenham in January after falling out of favour with the French giants was always going to give Moura a chance to revive his international career, but a slow start to life in England didn’t help his case ahead of the summer World Cup in Russia.
However, the new season has seen the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup winner hit the ground running, and he will be looking forward to adding to the four goals and 34 caps he already has for Brazil since first making his debut in 2011.
Tottenham fans are delighted to hear the news of Moura’s unexpected call-up to the Brazil squad, and here is how some of them reacted to the news on Twitter.
Coincidentally, Brazil are training at the club’s facilities ahead of the two friendly matches, and Moura would have been left disappointed had he not made the squad and had to bump into his compatriots while training with his Tottenham teammates.