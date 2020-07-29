Tottenham fans react as Leeds eye move for Juan Foyth

Saikat
Juan Foyth

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter after news broke out yesterday that newly promoted Premier League side Leeds United are interested in signing their defender Juan Foyth this summer.

According to reports from The Sun, Leeds, the newly-promoted Premier League club, are looking to sign Argentine defender Foyth in the summer.


The Whites are preparing a fee of £15 million for the Spurs defender, and are keen to land the Argentine.

Leeds would definitely try to sign Ben White from Brighton on a permanent deal this summer, but they are looking to land the Argentine as well.

The Whites are planning to table an offer of £20 million for White. However, they are also looking to land Foyth who has struggled to get regular games under Jose Mourinho.

Foyth played just seven times across all competitions for Spurs in 2019-20, and he doesn’t feature in Mourinho’s immediate first-team plans.

The Argentine defender was signed by former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino. He once expressed his desire to play under Bielsa, and so a move to Leeds could be on the cards.

Many Spurs fans feel that he hasn’t been given proper chances at the club, and that he should be sent out on loan instead. Here are some of the selected tweets: