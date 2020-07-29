Tottenham fans react as Leeds eye move for Juan Foyth

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter after news broke out yesterday that newly promoted Premier League side Leeds United are interested in signing their defender Juan Foyth this summer.

According to reports from The Sun, Leeds, the newly-promoted Premier League club, are looking to sign Argentine defender Foyth in the summer.





The Whites are preparing a fee of £15 million for the Spurs defender, and are keen to land the Argentine.

Leeds would definitely try to sign Ben White from Brighton on a permanent deal this summer, but they are looking to land the Argentine as well.

The Whites are planning to table an offer of £20 million for White. However, they are also looking to land Foyth who has struggled to get regular games under Jose Mourinho.

Foyth played just seven times across all competitions for Spurs in 2019-20, and he doesn’t feature in Mourinho’s immediate first-team plans.

The Argentine defender was signed by former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino. He once expressed his desire to play under Bielsa, and so a move to Leeds could be on the cards.

Many Spurs fans feel that he hasn’t been given proper chances at the club, and that he should be sent out on loan instead. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Wouldn’t him going out on loan be the most logical answer? He just needs a bit of consistent game time, preferrably as RB — 😈 / Dier Propaganda (@sacramentoszn) July 29, 2020

Fans need to spot complaining about selling squard players then when they dont play well we start saying sell them. We need to sell some players to raise fund 2 buy new ones. Foyth wasnt always on form &wont be a starter 4 us always has a mistake in him, need the cash #THFC #COYS — tola (@Tee_las) July 29, 2020

Loan him — Matty (@CashmoreMatty) July 29, 2020

Thats very good buisness for the club and frees up space and funds for a much better defender as we defo need.Foyth simply isnt good enough in my opinion for first team football with us.Too many mistakes in him, very nieve and doesnt smell danger quick enough.Alot to learn still. — chris (@ChrisSeon) July 29, 2020

So typical of us to throw away fringe players because of a couple of errors when they don’t get enough game time…I’ve seen Foyth carry that ball from half to half and he’s a great defender like KWP just didn’t get enough chances — Sam Fuller (@Sam_Fullr) July 29, 2020

Probably the right time to move on, for himself and the club. Spurs need the money to fund new additions. — John Mullett (@Jmullett10) July 29, 2020

I think selling him would be a mistake, have to give him a loan first — Artturi 🇫🇮 (@thfcTuri) July 29, 2020

Take the money so long as it's reinvested in this window! — Simon Brace (@SI8BALL) July 29, 2020