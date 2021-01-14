Tottenham fans react as Jose Mourinho addresses major problem

By
John Blake
-
Jose Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur missed the chance to move into the top four after managing a 1-1 draw against London rivals Fulham in the Premier League clash on Wednesday night.

Spurs took the lead in the first half through Harry Kane. However, a late header from Ivan Cavaleiro secured a vital point for the Premier League strugglers.


Spurs boss Jose Mourinho admitted after the game that they are making the same mistakes since the beginning of the season.

His team created some very good opportunities in both the halves, but they failed to take their chances. Fulham attempted 15 shots during the game and got a deserved equaliser.

Mourinho said, as quoted by Football London: “This is the same story basically since the beginning of the season. We can talk about not killing the game yes, we can speak about that, and today was a clear situation where we could and should have killed the game in the first half but then you go back to the goals that we concede and it’s not also easy to assimilate that.”

SL View: Spurs style unimpressive 

Spurs have done well under Mourinho but their style of football has been far from impressive and exciting.

Mourinho has a wealth of attacking talents and yet Spurs hardly play an expansive brand of football. They try to remain solid at the back, and hit the opponent on the counter, with Kane and Son Heung-Min proving to be one of the best-attacking partnerships in world football at the moment.

However, Spurs fans want to see their team playing a more expressive brand of football, especially against weaker oppositions.