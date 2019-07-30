Tottenham fans react as club rejected the opportunity to sign Wilfried Zaha

Many Tottenham Hotspur fans on social networking site Twitter have said that Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha would be a good signing for the club.
The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Everton this summer, but Palace are holding out for a fee in the region of £70-80 million.
According to reports from The Independent, Zaha has told Crystal Palace that he wants to leave the club this summer.
The Ivory Coast international prefers a move to Spurs this summer, and the player’s agent has been in contact with the north London club as they are trying to push for a deal.
However, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has other transfer targets in mind, and the north London club have rejected the opportunity to sign him.
Many Spurs fans feel that Zaha would have been a good signing for the club as he brings different qualities to the table. Here are some of the best reactions:
I think Zaha would be a great signing. We lack real out and out pace, directness and power in the side. As another poster has said no guarantee players from other leagues will succeed in the PL. Top dribbler after Hazard in the PL last season.
— Darren King (@d1sco_d4z) July 30, 2019
I would love him at spurs zaha and son supporting kane quality
— Gavin (@GavinGavlar2) July 30, 2019
For such a pacey, direct dribbler, Tripps had him in his pocket at this year’s game at the lane, not for me after that
— GC (@g10_c10) July 30, 2019
Would be a great signing for Spurs we need extra pace and players who can go by people
— Darren Turner (@DarrenT71) July 30, 2019
Waiting for the price to drop 😉
— Born_a_Spur 🇬🇧🇪🇺 #RevokeRemainReform (@bedfordyid) July 30, 2019
£55M + nkoudou
— 🇫🇷 (@todddddthfc) July 30, 2019
I would snap him up!!! Surely price will drop before the deadline and he gives out attack a completely different aspect!
— just4laughs (@just4laughs19) July 30, 2019
Yep! I was waiting for this to happen! Poch clearly likes him as we’ve been linked to him and even made a bid 2 summers ago albeit a low ball offer. £55m + onomah or GKN. We should be all over this opportunity.
— Lewis Manners (@llewi01) July 30, 2019
Everton have had a £55 million bid rejected for Zaha, but the Toffees are expected to make a move for him again this summer.
Spurs previously showed interest in signing the Palace winger, but they have no intention of paying £70 million for him this summer.