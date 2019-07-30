Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham fans react as club rejected the opportunity to sign Wilfried Zaha

30 July, 2019

Many Tottenham Hotspur fans on social networking site Twitter have said that Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha would be a good signing for the club.

The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Everton this summer, but Palace are holding out for a fee in the region of £70-80 million.

According to reports from The Independent,  Zaha has told Crystal Palace that he wants to leave the club this summer.

The Ivory Coast international prefers a move to Spurs this summer, and the player’s agent has been in contact with the north London club as they are trying to push for a deal.

However, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has other transfer targets in mind, and the north London club have rejected the opportunity to sign him.

Many Spurs fans feel that Zaha would have been a good signing for the club as he brings different qualities to the table. Here are some of the best reactions:

Everton have had a £55 million bid rejected for Zaha, but the Toffees are expected to make a move for him again this summer.

Spurs previously showed interest in signing the Palace winger, but they have no intention of paying £70 million for him this summer.

