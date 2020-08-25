Tottenham fans react as Bayer Leverkusen plot move for Serge Aurier

Tottenham Hotspur full-back Serge Aurier could leave the north London club in the summer transfer window.

According to a recent report from Sky Sports Germany, Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen have registered an interest in signing the 27-year-old.





Aurier was a regular starter for Spurs last season at right-back. He played in almost every game, but numerous reports have suggested that he wants out of the club.

Many Spurs fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction. Here are some of the selected tweets:

straight swap for Havertz 🤝 — Christopher🌻 (@ChrisWrighteous) August 24, 2020

30 mill minimum — Santi (@Santiag60175719) August 24, 2020

Someone take him out quick 🤨 — Vishnu unni (@unni_tweetz) August 24, 2020

Good get rid and replace… — Felix (@felix_coys) August 24, 2020

This is great news — Toha Oseni (@tohadidas) August 24, 2020

Give us Bailey — Jack.A (@thfcjack_) August 24, 2020

Last week The Times claimed that Serie A giants AC Milan are edging closer to signing Aurier from Tottenham this summer.

Aurier has a contract at Spurs till 2022. Although it is unknown at this stage how much potential clubs are willing to pay for Aurier, Spurs are likely to demand in the region of €20m for him.

The 27-year-old joined Spurs from French outfit Paris Saint-Germain in 2017. He has made over 80 appearances for the north London club in all competitions.

Last season, Aurier made 33 appearances in the Premier League. He scored one goal and provided five assists in the league.

However, he was inconsistent with his performances last season, and it seems Spurs are looking to offload him.

Spurs have already offloaded Kyle Walker-Peters who joined Southampton permanently, having impressed for them last season on loan.

The north London club have already signed Joe Hart and Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg, and it remains to be seen whether they sign a new full-back this summer.