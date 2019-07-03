Tottenham fans react after Juan Foyth’s body-feint bamboozles Philippe Coutinho

Argentina suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Brazil in the Copa America semi-finals in the early hours of this morning, with goals from Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino handing the hosts a valuable victory.
Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth was in action after putting in an impressive shift against Venezuela in the quarter-finals, and while he could have done better for the Brazilians’ second goal, he didn’t have a poor game.
The Spurs’ man most memorable moment of the game was an exquisite piece of skill that left Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho bamboozled.
Foyth vs Coutinho, that was dirty😂🔥😱
Via:@goalstv3 #BRAxARG #CopaAmérica2019
— OfficalGoals (@officalgoals) July 3, 2019
Tottenham fans enjoyed the body-feint, and here is how they reacted to it on Twitter:
Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth leaving Philippe Coutinho for dead on international duty for Argentina against Brazil. 💙👏🏻
👀🔥#THFC #COYSpic.twitter.com/yYe3BFFJpu
— Last Word On Spurs🎙 (@LastWordOnSpurs) July 3, 2019
Makes sense tbf, he’s not complete at fault for the goal. Otherwise had a good game.
— Manny (@mani_mal_) July 3, 2019
Foyth 😂😂😂 @ThfcKelvin
— lυĸe gαяνєу † (@SaintGarvz) July 3, 2019
That WAS beautiful wasn’t it?!?
— Ben (@shyvoodoo) July 3, 2019
Our new right back
— DAMIEN (@DamienDzanic) July 3, 2019
Could he be a good option at right back?
— memephis (@Memephis_) July 3, 2019
He has shown glimpse of this last year with Tottenham
He might be slight slow or not explosive 💣 enough for my taste to be a fullback in the BPL, BUT he definitely have the flair to be a playmaker
— Don't Try to Be Right, Get It Right. (@CorrectlyBias) July 3, 2019
Juan Foyth dummy send Coutinho down a different street. #THFC #COYS https://t.co/1jsiwWhmDV
— Clive (@TheTHFCwebsite) July 3, 2019
The 21-year-old is slowly establishing himself as a key player for both club and country, and he will be hoping to force his way into manager Mauricio Pochettino’s first XI next season.