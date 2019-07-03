Blog Teams Tottenham Tottenham fans react after Juan Foyth’s body-feint bamboozles Philippe Coutinho

3 July, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Tottenham

Argentina suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Brazil in the Copa America semi-finals in the early hours of this morning, with goals from Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino handing the hosts a valuable victory.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth was in action after putting in an impressive shift against Venezuela in the quarter-finals, and while he could have done better for the Brazilians’ second goal, he didn’t have a poor game.

The Spurs’ man most memorable moment of the game was an exquisite piece of skill that left Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho bamboozled.

Tottenham fans enjoyed the body-feint, and here is how they reacted to it on Twitter:

The 21-year-old is slowly establishing himself as a key player for both club and country, and he will be hoping to force his way into manager Mauricio Pochettino’s first XI next season.

