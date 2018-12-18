Tottenham fans react after Jan Vertonghen extends contract till 2020

Ahead of Tottenham Hotspur’s EFL Cup quarter final clash against Arsenal, Spurs have announced a fantastic piece of news for the fans.
The north London club have announced on their official website that Spurs have activated the option to extend Jan Vertonghen’s contract until 2020.
The Belgian international joined Spurs in 2012 from Ajax, and has been a key player for them ever since. He has made 264 appearances for the north London club, and has been an epitome of consistency.
Under Mauricio Pochettino, Spurs are a strong defensive unit, and Vertonghen’s role in the side has been immense. Alongside his national teammate Toby Alderweireld, the 31-year-old has formed one of the best central defensive partnerships in the Premier League.
His current deal was set to expire at the end of the season, and Spurs have now exercised the option of extending it by a year further.
Vertonghen recently became the most capped played in Belgium’s history with 110 appearances to his name.
He will be out of Wednesday’s north London derby clash, and won’t return till January.
Tottenham fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction. Here are some of the best tweets:
OHHHHH YESSSSSSSSS 😍😍😍😍😍
— Noz Ahmed (@NozAhmed) December 18, 2018
Toby and Eriksen next please x
— James (@ffstottenham) December 18, 2018
Good now get the other Belgium CB to ✍️
— Sammy Conway (@sammyhconway) December 18, 2018
Announce Poch for 450 years
— Dhruv (@dhruvdddddd) December 18, 2018
Great news. Well deserved #COYS
— Andrew (@Datey11) December 18, 2018
Good timing 👏🏼
— Kieran K (@Kieran_N17) December 18, 2018