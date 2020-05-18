Tottenham fans keen on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been linked with Tottenham in the recent weeks.

According to Football London, the Londoners tried to sign the midfielder in January and they are likely to return for him when the window reopens.

Hojbjerg has one year left on his current deal and he could prove to be a reasonable option for Mourinho this summer.

The Saints will look to cash in if he doesn’t renew his contract and Spurs would be the ideal destination for him.

The Londoners are in desperate need of a player like him. Hojbjerg will help Spurs control games better by recycling possession and helping out defensively.

He also has the technical ability to beat the press and set up attacks from the deep. Given the type of direct attackers at Mourinho’s disposal, Hojbjerg’s skillset could prove invaluable during counters.

It will be interesting to see if the Londoners manage to agree on a fee for him this summer.

The 24-year-old is likely to be tempted if Spurs come calling. They are a bigger club and they can offer him European football as well.

Here is what the Tottenham fans think about him joining their club.

Good solid player, would be a decent buy if we can get him 👍 — Dean (@dtymon83) May 17, 2020

I’d personally love him. I think he’d be a Palacios signing. Underwhelming for many but class. Prem League experience and captain experience is ideal. Isn’t he in the last year of his contract too? — Stu (@SAnderson78uk) May 17, 2020

Shouldn’t be weighing up. Important to go after players with EPL experience. Boy can play. — DAMIEN (@DamienDzanic) May 18, 2020

Cracking player — Mark (@Marky_Simmo) May 17, 2020

Yeah I’m down — Rodders (@blok_32) May 17, 2020