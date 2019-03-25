Tottenham fans in awe of Oliver Skipp’s display for U18s

Tottenham played a friendly with Southampton in their opening stadium as a test event earlier.
Oliver Skipp managed to raise eyebrows with his performance for the Spurs U18s.
The midfielder showed exactly why he is rated so highly at the London club. His maturity was well beyond his years and he was clearly the best player on the pitch.
Tottenham managed to win the game 3-1 in the end and the fans are very impressed with the young midfielder’s display.
J’Neil Bennett, Harvey White and Dilan Markanday scored to secure the win for the home side.
Skipp has trained with the first team this season and he will be hoping to continue his development with regular football at the youth level.
He will be eyeing a regular first-team spot under Mauricio Pochettino in the next future. Skipp has played 10 first team games for the Londoners this season.
Tottenham fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Oliver Skipp’s performance against the Southampton youth team and here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.
It was a great team performance with @JneilBennett1 Harvey White, Oliver Skipp @MalachiWalcott5 and captain Armando Shashoua just some of those who had excellent games.
— Lennon.Branagan (@LMcCand) March 24, 2019
Second half was a much stiffer test, Southampton kept Bennett at bay and asserted a lot more pressure. Shashoua stepped up really well second half, Skipp was excellent and White/Lyons-Foster impressive too.
— Chris Miller (@WindyCOYS) March 24, 2019
I thought Skipp looked a class apart, both physically and his decision making
Hugely impressed by Cirkin at left back too
— Carl Collen (@carl_collen) March 24, 2019
I’m not overreacting because it’s against under 18s but Skipp has been quality all game
— Brad🇰🇷 (@SublimeSonny) March 24, 2019
Skipp operating on a different level #COYS
— Iain (@ID_COYS) March 24, 2019