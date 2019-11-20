Blog Competitions English Premier League Tottenham fans feel Jose Mourinho will revive Victor Wanyama’s career

20 November, 2019 English Premier League, Tottenham

Jose Mourinho has been appointed today as the new manager of Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs confirmed yesterday that they parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino who served the north London club for more than five years.

Spurs are struggling badly in the Premier League and the club felt that fresh ideas are required.

Pochettino was favourite among the Tottenham fans, and vast sections of fans are hugely disappointed to see him go. However, a section of fans believes that his departure could provide a second opportunity for some of the players who played a fringe role under the Argentine.

One of such players is Victor Waynama. The 56 times capped Kenya international has struggled with form and injuries under Pochettino in recent years.

The 28-year-old was heavily linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window, and there have been talks that he could return to Celtic on loan during the January window.

However, many fans believe that Mourinho could revive the former Southampton midfielder’s career at Spurs. Here are some of the selected tweets:

