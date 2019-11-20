Tottenham fans feel Jose Mourinho will revive Victor Wanyama’s career

Jose Mourinho has been appointed today as the new manager of Tottenham Hotspur.
Spurs confirmed yesterday that they parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino who served the north London club for more than five years.
Spurs are struggling badly in the Premier League and the club felt that fresh ideas are required.
Pochettino was favourite among the Tottenham fans, and vast sections of fans are hugely disappointed to see him go. However, a section of fans believes that his departure could provide a second opportunity for some of the players who played a fringe role under the Argentine.
One of such players is Victor Waynama. The 56 times capped Kenya international has struggled with form and injuries under Pochettino in recent years.
The 28-year-old was heavily linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window, and there have been talks that he could return to Celtic on loan during the January window.
However, many fans believe that Mourinho could revive the former Southampton midfielder’s career at Spurs. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Wanyama about to turn into prime Makelele
— SIRE® (@SIR3_) November 20, 2019
Mauricio Pochettino overlooked Victor Wanyama during his last days & I hope José Mourinho takes a different path. Majority of Kenyans feel represented when the big guy is on the bitch.#WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/VXKrFm3rvg
— Ogello (@OgelloSays) November 20, 2019
Wanyama will be an asset to Mourinho at Tottenham no doubt and many will now tune in to watch their games.
But it’s as if my village people are telling me to buy Lucas Moura …
What to do… 🤔
— Bruce Lee’s Grandson Sudden Lee (@4EyedLiwa_) November 20, 2019
Jose Mourinho ‘s Epl come back at Tottenham is a prayer answered for Wanyama. Poch wasn’t ready for his second chance! pic.twitter.com/9HrTSKNQho
— Wainaina (@KelvinWainaina_) November 20, 2019
Career saved by, #JoseMourinho#wanyama pic.twitter.com/VYVF3zKHKd
— lawie kipchumba🇰🇪 (@kipchumba_lawie) November 20, 2019
Now that Mourinho is Tottenham boss, this man is going to be his biggest asset.
Just like that, Wanyama’s career is saved#wanyama #Mourinho pic.twitter.com/RQFoB4mAhe
— Rene_the Red (@Reindopree) November 20, 2019