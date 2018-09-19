Tottenham fans bamboozled by Mauricio Pochettino’s post match comments after Inter Milan defeat

Tottenham started their 2018-19 Champions League campaign on a disappointing note after losing 2-1 against Inter Milan on Tuesday night at San Siro.
Spurs were cruising to victory following a second-half goal from Christian Eriksen, but two late goals from Mauro Icardi and Matias Vecino stunned the visitors as Inter secured a dramatic win.
With this defeat, Spurs have now lost three games in a row for the first time under Mauricio Pochettino.
Spurs managed 54% of possession and attempted 11 shots during the game. However, it was the same flaw – defending set-pieces that led to yet another defeat for the north London club.
When asked to comment on his thoughts about the match, Pochettino said Spurs deserved more from the game, and that it was their best performance of the season.
Some Spurs fans have slated their manager on social networking site Twitter for this comment. Many believe that he has “lost the plot” after back to back defeats.
Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:
SPOT ON – The changes put us on the back foot – NO ATTACK after that – So they hammer the flanks with crosses. Aka – most teams who do us are mostly with corners and crosses.
— Bazzabee (@Bazzabee4) September 18, 2018
I get the feeling somethings awry in the spurs camp….not sure what though??
— Alex (@alexwils1980) September 18, 2018
So this game was better than 3-0 against Man Utd on Old Trafford?!?!??
— Peter Hecktor (@PeterHecktor) September 18, 2018
Best performance of the season. He’s talking about cows 🐄 and now this. He needs to ease up on the coolade.
— Marcus Aurelius (@mcguckian) September 18, 2018
Poch needs to take a drug test because he’s clearly on something if he thinks that’s our best performance! Everything has absolutely shocking so far players comfortable putting in bang average performances, manager doesn’t look happy and board are a joke at the moment!
— Lewis Riley (@LewisRiley18) September 18, 2018
He has totally lost the plot
— andy (@andyharding74) September 18, 2018