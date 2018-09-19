Blog Competitions English Premier League Tottenham fans bamboozled by Mauricio Pochettino’s post match comments after Inter Milan defeat

Tottenham fans bamboozled by Mauricio Pochettino’s post match comments after Inter Milan defeat

19 September, 2018 English Premier League, Tottenham


Tottenham started their 2018-19 Champions League campaign on a disappointing note after losing 2-1 against Inter Milan on Tuesday night at San Siro.

Spurs were cruising to victory following a second-half goal from Christian Eriksen, but two late goals from Mauro Icardi and Matias Vecino stunned the visitors as Inter secured a dramatic win.

With this defeat, Spurs have now lost three games in a row for the first time under Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs managed 54% of possession and attempted 11 shots during the game. However, it was the same flaw – defending set-pieces that led to yet another defeat for the north London club.

When asked to comment on his thoughts about the match, Pochettino said Spurs deserved more from the game, and that it was their best performance of the season.

Some Spurs fans have slated their manager on social networking site Twitter for this comment. Many believe that he has “lost the plot” after back to back defeats.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

West Brom fans react to Harvey Barnes display vs Bristol City
Emile Heskey believes that Jurgen Klopp will not be sacked if Liverpool fail to win trophies this season

About The Author

johnblake