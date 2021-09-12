Tottenham face huge Franck Kessie battle as Milan ace admits he couldn’t turn down Chelsea

Tottenham could be set to battle it out with London rivals Chelsea for the signing of AC Milan ace Franck Kessie on a free transfer next summer according to a report from Milan Live.

Both Spurs and the Blues need to bolster their central midfield ranks at some point over the next 12 months.

And it seems as though Nuno Espirito Santo and Thomas Tuchel are eyeing a move for the same player.

Tottenham and Chelsea both want to sign Franck Kessie on a free transfer next summer. What a steal that would be.

Chelsea might just have a huge advantage over Tottenham in race to sign Franck Kessie

The Ivory Coast international recently told Tutto Mercato Web that he wouldn’t be able to turn down Chelsea if they do indeed come in for him:

“I like the Premier League and in particular the Manchester United – a team I dream of playing in. Chelsea is also a great club, no one would refuse it.”

It seems as though Spurs may well have their work cut-out.

The 24-year-old Milan ace really doers have it all and will be a superb addition for whichever club wins the race for his signature.

In 37 Serie A appearances for AC Milan last season, Kessie racked up 13 goals and four assists. During those outings, he averaged 1.4 tackles, 1.2 interceptions and 1.3 clearances per game. The 24-year-old averaged 53.9 passes per game with a hugely impressive completion rate of 88.9%.

Those really are some very impressive stats. Kessie is strong, a tenacious tackler and has real energy and drive. He seems to be tailor made for the robust and intense nature of the Premier League.

Gazzetta dello Sport claimed that Milan wanted as much as €50 million (£42 million) for the 24-year-old during the summer transfer window.

Those demands could really backfire on the Italian giants now, however. He is out of contract next summer.

Losing Kessie for nothing would be a huge blow for Milan.

On the other hand, however, either Tottenham or Chelsea will be getting a blinding deal. We think that the Blues are far more likely to sign the Ivorian than their London rivals though.

