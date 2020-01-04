Tottenham eyeing up January move for Jerome Boateng

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the German defender Jerome Boateng.
The Bayern Munich defender is a man in demand right now and he is wanted by the likes of Arsenal and Juventus as well.
According to Bleacher Report, Arsenal are keen on the player but Spurs are better placed to sign him.
Mourinho could use some depth in his back four and Boateng would be a good signing for Spurs.
He has the winning experience and the quality to improve Tottenham during the second half of the season.
Although the player is 31-years-old, he has a lot to offer and if Spurs can negotiate a reasonable fee with the German outfit, it could prove to be a wise addition.
Boateng has won the World Cup with Germany and he has won the Champions League and several league titles at club level as well.
The German is a proven winner and he could mentor the likes of Foyth and Sanchez.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs submit an offer for the player this month.
Boateng hasn’t been a regular starter for Bayern this season and he might be keen on leaving in search of regular first-team football.
He has made just 8 league appearances for the German outfit this season.