Tottenham eyeing up Coutinho as Eriksen’s replacement

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho.
The Barcelona playmaker has had a torrid time in Spain and he has been linked with a move away from Camp Nou.
Apparently, Spurs are preparing to move for him if Christian Eriksen leaves the club. The Danish midfielder is a target for Real Madrid.
Coutinho was one of the best players in the Premier League before his move to Barcelona and he might relish the chance to return to England once again.
He needs a fresh start and a move to Spurs could kick-start his career. The former Liverpool star has played under Pochettino before at Espanyol and the two know each other very well.
Coutinho will add flair, vision and goals to the Tottenham side and he could genuinely help them close the gap with Manchester City and Liverpool.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.
The transfer window shuts later this week and Spurs will have to move quickly if they want to sign the Brazilian this summer.
Here is how some of their fans have reacted to the links with Coutinho on social media earlier.
@christianbosi 👀 not gnna happen but could you imagine
— Anthony Davide Ture (@TureSpursFan) August 4, 2019
Ah in 3 days please please
— Dzidefo Mensah (@Dzidee003) August 4, 2019
Leaving it too late. Maybe Levy will do as he’s done before and get a couple of players in within an hour of the deadline…there’s still hope isn’t there?
— SpursStark777 (@SpursStark777) August 4, 2019
Go and get him please
— craig hopkins (@craighopkins3) August 4, 2019
Not gonna happen
— Greg Hodur (@HodurTactical) August 4, 2019