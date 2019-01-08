Tottenham eyeing up a move for Timo Werner

Tottenham are interested in signing the Bundesliga forward Timo Werner.
The highly rated German is a target for Liverpool as well and it will be interesting to see who makes a move first.
As per Bild, Leipzig are not looking to sell the player halfway through the season and they might consider a move in the summer. The German outfit are looking for a fee of around £53.8m for the young attacker.
Werner has been in red hot form for Leipzig this season and he has scored 13 goals in all competitions so far.
Spurs could certainly use another attacker with the likes of Janssen and Llorente expected to depart.
Werner can play as the lone striker upfront or as a partner for Harry Kane. His arrival will add more sharpness to Tottenham’s attack and allow Pochettino some tactical flexibility against the weaker sides.
Spurs need to add more goals to their side in order to compete with City and Liverpool. Someone like Werner could take them to the next level.
The 22-year-old German international is a world class talent and signing him in the summer could prove to be a masterstroke in the long run.