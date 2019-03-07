Tottenham eyeing up a move for Thomas Strakosha

Tottenham have identified Thomas Strakosha as a replacement for Hugo Lloris.
The Frenchman is 32-year-old and Spurs need to think about a future without him.
According to Calciomercato, the Lazio shot stopper has attracted Tottenham’s attention.
Strakosha would be a superb replacement for Lloris in the long run. In the short term, he could be the Spurs captain’s ideal competition.
Lloris’ form has been inconsistent this season and he needs top class competition to drive him.
It will be interesting to see if the Londoners make a move for the Albanian this summer.
Lazio will be looking to demand a premium for their first team star but Tottenham have the resources to pull off the move.
They haven’t signed a single player this season and Levy should back his manager in the market this summer.
Strakosha has been one of the best young keepers around Europe this season and Tottenham’s interest in him makes a lot of sense.
The 23-year-old might fancy a move to the Premier League as it would be a step up for him.
Also, Spurs play in the Champions League regularly and they shouldn’t have too many problems convincing the keeper to join them.