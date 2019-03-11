Tottenham eyeing up a move for Tanguy Ndombele

Tottenham want to sign the Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele this summer.
According to Express, Manchester City have now joined the race and they are leading the chase for the player.
Pep Guardiola is looking to bring in a long term replacement for Fernandinho and Ndombele has attracted his attention.
Tottenham simply cannot match Manchester City’s lure right now and it will be interesting to see if they move on from the Frenchman now.
Pochettino is need of someone like Ndombele and he would have been the ideal replacement for Dembele. The likes of Winks, Dier and Sissoko aren’t enough if Spurs want to compete with the best teams around Europe.
Ndombele is a technically gifted, powerful box-to-box midfielder who can drive the team forward and shield his defence as well.
Likened to the former Chelsea player Michael Essien, Ndombele is one of the most talented young midfielders in the world right now.
Whoever signs him will have a potential superstar on their hands.
If Spurs are serious about signing the Lyon ace, Daniel Levy must break the bank and convince the player that Tottenham would be the right move for him.