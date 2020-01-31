Tottenham eyeing up a move for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Tottenham are keen on signing the Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg at the end of this season.
According to Sky Sports, the Londoners aren’t the only ones after the midfielder. Everton and Arsenal are keen on him as well.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs make a move for Hojbjerg in summer. He has done well with Southampton and he is ready to join a bigger team.
A move to Spurs would allow him to perform at a higher level and he could play European football as well. Furthermore, he will be working with one of the world’s most successful managers in Jose Mourinho.
Convincing the player to join shouldn’t be too hard for them. Southampton, on the other hand, will look to charge a premium for his services.
Hojbjerg is a key player for them and they will not want to lose him for cheap.
One positive for Spurs is that the player will be a free agent in 2021 and Southampton will be under pressure to cash in on him at the end of this season unless he agrees to a new deal.
Spurs could definitely use a calming presence like him at the heart of their midfield and they should pay up for him.
Hojbjerg could form a long term partnership with Ndombele at Tottenham. Their skill-sets should complement each other on paper.