Tottenham eyeing up a move for Nick Pope

Tottenham are interested in signing the Burnley keeper Nick Pope.
According to Daily Mirror, the Londoners are big fans of the 26-year-old and they could make a move for him at the end of this season.
Tottenham’s interest in Nick Pope is hardly surprising. Club captain Hugo Lloris has been on the decline over the last 12 months and Pochettino must look for alternatives now.
Pope cemented his place as one of the best keepers in the league last season. He earned himself a place in England’s World Cup squad as well.
Currently recovering from an injury, Pope will be looking to reclaim his starting berth when he returns this season.
The 26-year-old has shown that he can be a commanding presence in the box. His shot stopping has been quite impressive as well. He could be a solid alternative to Lloris in the long run.
Gazzaniga has shown that he is good enough to replace the Spurs number two Michel Vorm. But there is no doubt that Pope would be a better option.
The Burnley man is more likely to push Lloris for a starting berth in the short term and then replace the Spurs captain in future.
It could prove to be a really smart signing for Pochettino. Pope could be available for a reasonable fee and he is a homegrown player as well.