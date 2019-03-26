Tottenham eyeing up a move for Milan Skriniar

Tottenham are apparently interested in signing the Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar.
As per Teamtalk, Liverpool are keeping tabs on the Slovakian defender as well.
Skriniar is one of the most sought after defenders in Europe right now and it would be a massive coup if Tottenham manage to sign him.
They are expected to lose Toby Alderweireld at the end of this season and Skriniar would be an incredible replacement.
Alderweireld is nearing the end of his peak but the Inter Milan star is only 24. He could lay the foundations of Tottenham’s defence for the next few years alongside Sanchez and Foyth.
As per the report, Skriniar is valued at around £30million by the Italians. If that’s the case, Tottenham should do everything in their power to sign him.
Skriniar could prove to be a massive bargain for that price. If he keeps up his current form, he will be considered as a world class defender soon.
Daniel Levy did not back his manager with a single player this season and if there is a chance to sign a player like Skriniar, he needs to break the bank and get it done.
It would be the kind of signing that not only improves the team but galvanizes the morale of the side and lifts the fans as well.