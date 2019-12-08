Blog Columns Site News Tottenham eyeing up a move for Merih Demiral

8 December, 2019

Tottenham are keen on signing the Juventus defender Merih Demiral.

According to The Sun, Spurs officials have already contacted the player’s agent regarding a move.

It is hardly surprising that the Londoners want to sign a defender. The likes of Alderweireld and Vertonghen are nearing the end of their contracts and Mourinho needs to bring in replacements.

Demiral is highly rated around Europe and he would be a good signing for Spurs.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs manage to agree on a deal with Juventus. The Italian giants are under no pressure to sell and Spurs will have to pay over the odds to sign him.

The 21-year-old joined Juventus in the summer and he is expected to develop into a first team star in future. He could partner De Ligt at the back for years to come.

Spurs have been linked with a move for Koulibaly as well.

It will be interesting to see who they end up with. There is no doubt that they need to sign a centre back in January or in the summer.

Demiral is already an international with Turkey and Mourinho could certainly help him fulfill his tremendous potential with Tottenham.

