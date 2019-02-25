Tottenham eyeing up a move for Maxi Gomez

Tottenham are interested in signing the Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez.
As per Mirror (print edition via HITC), the Londoners are plotting a move for the highly rated forward.
Gomez was linked with a move to West Ham during the January transfer window but the move never materialised.
He has been in fine form for Celta since joining them and he would be a top class addition to Pochettino’s squad.
Maxi Gomez is a phenomenal talent and he could be the ideal partner for Harry Kane.
Spurs are in desperate need of another reliable goalscorer and Gomez could solve that problem. He could be an alternative to Kane as well as a partner.
His arrival will give Pochettino some much needed tactical flexibility as well.
It will be interesting to see if the Londoners can agree on a fee with the La Liga side now.
Gomez has a release clause of around £43.5m and Tottenham certainly have the means to pay that.
Daniel Levy has not backed his manager this season and he will be expected to do so in the summer. Signing Gomez would send out the right statement. He could turn Spurs into genuine title challengers next season.
At this moment, Spurs are just not as good as City and Liverpool going forward.
The 22-year-old has scored 9 goals in La Liga so far this season. He managed to bag 17 goals for Celta last season.