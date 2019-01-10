Tottenham eyeing up a move for Joachim Andersen

Tottenham are eyeing up a move for the Sampdoria defender Joachim Andersen.
According to Independent, the 22-year-old is likely to replace Toby Alderweireld in the side.
The Belgian is expected to leave in the summer after refusing to sign a new deal. Spurs triggered the one-year extension in his deal earlier this season. However, that means he can leave for a fee of £25m this summer.
Andersen is very highly rated around Europe and the 6 ft 2in powerhouse could prove to be a solid replacement in the long run.
The report adds that the 22-year-old is likely to cost around £35m.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs make a move for the player this month. A January move would allow Andersen the time to adapt to the league and make an instant impact from the start of next season.
The Sampdoria player could be a key part of Tottenham’s defence for years to come. He could be the long term partner for Davinson Sanchez. He is good with the ball at his feet and he should have no problems adapting to Pochettino’s style. The Danish defender has a pass success rate of 89.6 % this season.
Meanwhile, Spurs will be worried about Real Madrid’s interest in Christian Eriksen. The Danish playmaker is a target for Los Blancos and there have already been contacts between the intermediaries.