Tottenham eyeing up a move for Hannes Wolf

Tottenham are interested in signing the RB Salzburg attacking midfielder Hannes Wolf.
According to Daily Mirror, the likes of Arsenal and Everton are keeping tabs on the midfielder as well.
Wolf has attracted a lot of interest with his performances in the UEFA Youth League in 2017 and he has been likened to the Tottenham star Christian Eriksen as well.
The midfielder has picked up four goals and nine assists in 21 games so far this season for his club.
The 19-year-old is a prodigious young talent and he could be a solid investment for the future if Pochettino decides to bring him in.
Eriksen is being linked with moves away from Spurs and if the Danish midfielder leaves in future, Wolf could be his long term replacement.
The talent is certainly there and Pochettino could be the ideal manager to help fulfill his potential.
Salzburg have a history of developing talented young players and moving them on for good money and therefore Spurs should not have a problem convincing them to sell.
It will be interesting to see if Levy decides to break the bank for the player anytime soon.