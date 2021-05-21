Tottenham eyeing up a move for Gennaro Gattuso

Tottenham Hotspur are yet to appoint a long term successor to Jose Mourinho and it is believed that the Londoners are now looking at the Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso.

The Italian has done a reasonably good job at Naples and his style of play has reportedly caught Daniel Levy’s attention as per journalist Ciro Venerato (via Calcionapoli24).





The Spurs chairman is thought to be impressed with Gattuso’s management at Napoli and he could look to bring the Italian in as the next Tottenham manager.

Currently, the Londoners are being managed by Ryan Mason but the former Spurs midfielder is simply not ready to take on the job for the long term.

The Premier League side have been linked with a host of managers in recent months and they have already missed out on the appointments of Julian Nagelsmann, Erik ten Hag and Brendan Rodgers.

The likes of Max Allegri, Antonio Conte and Maurizio Sarri has been linked with the Tottenham job as well.

It will be interesting to see who they end up appointing eventually.

Levy will have to get the appointment spot on and there is no margin for error. Key players like Harry Kane are angling for a move away from the London club and the managerial appointment could play a key role in keeping these players at the club next season.

Gattuso is relatively inexperienced as a manager and it will be interesting to see if he can adapt to the Premier League if he is appointed as the manager of the London club.

The 43-year-old Italian was a feisty player and he has introduced some of those qualities into the Napoli side since taking over as their manager.

Tottenham could really use some of his aggression and fighting spirit next season.

Read: Tottenham could sanction 25-year-old’s surprise departure this summer.