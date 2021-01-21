Tottenham eyeing summer move for Sven Botman and Nikola Milenkovic

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with the likes of Nikola Milenkovic and Sven Botman.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the London club are keeping tabs on both defenders and they could make a move at the end of this season.





He said: “Milenkovic is an interesting situation because his contract expires in two years. At the moment he doesn’t want to extend his contract and Fiorentina knows that he wants to move.

“Let’s see if Tottenham will go for him or not, but for sure he’s appreciated. At the moment he’s not the first choice, but he is appreciated.

“Also they have some rumours about Botman, so I think in the coming months will see. But at the moment these two names are interesting Tottenham for sure.”

It is no secret that Jose Mourinho needs to sign a centre back at the end of this season and the likes of Milenkovic and Botman could prove to be superb long-term investments.

Both players are rated highly across Europe and they have massive potential.

SL View: Potential replacements for Davinson Sanchez?

Davinson Sanchez is one of the defenders expected to leave the club at the end of the season and Spurs will need to bring in quality alternatives.

The 24 year old Colombian has fallen down the pecking order at Spurs and he has started just six Premier League games for the London club this season.

Meanwhile, Toby Alderweireld will be 32 next year and it is time for Mourinho to start planning for the future.

It seems unlikely that Tottenham will bring in two new centre-backs in the summer and therefore it remains to be seen who they end up signing out of Botman and Milenkovic.

Botman has been linked with the likes of Liverpool as well recently and Tottenham might have to fend off some competition in order to sign the Dutchman.

Meanwhile, Milenkovic wants to leave Fiorentina and the Italian club are prepared to cash in on him because of his contract situation.