Tottenham eyeing summer move for Lille’s Mehmet Zeki Celik

Tottenham are interested in signing the Turkish right back Mehmet Zeki Celik this summer.

As per Sporun Dibi, Italian outfit Atalanta are keen on the player as well and Celik will cost around €20-25m. He has contract with Lille until 2023 and the French outfit will look to demand a premium for his services.





The 23-year-old defender has done well for Lille this past season and he could prove to be a decent addition to Mourinho’s backline. Spurs need to bring in a quality right-back this summer.

They have been linked with the likes of Meunier and Castagne already in recent months. Meunier ended up joining Dortmund and Castagne has been linked with other clubs as well.

It will be interesting to see who Tottenham end up with. Celik is quite young for a defender and he has a big future ahead of him. A top-class manager like Jose Mourinho could improve his game and help him achieve his potential.

The report adds that Jose Mourinho is a fan of the player.

If Spurs come forward with a concrete offer, the player is likely to be tempted. They are a bigger club with a more ambitious project. Also, they have better players, a top manager and they can offer him a better contract.

It remains to be seen if they can lure him to London in the coming months.