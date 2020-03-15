Tottenham ‘eyeing’ Kondogbia to replace Ndombele

According to Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports, Tottenham are ‘eyeing’ Geoffrey Kondogbia and could make a move for the £20m midfielder to replace Tanguy Ndombele. Jose Mourinho is reportedly unhappy with the 22-year-old’s form this season and could move him on to bring in Kondogbia.
Valencia’s box-to-box man joined from Inter Milan in 2018 following a successful loan spell and has gone on to make 89 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 12 goals. He’s struggled for playing time in his second season, however, due to injuries decimating potential appearances.
Kondogbia has featured 17 times in La Liga, racking up 1217 minutes of football, completing 82.4% of 700 passes, winning 31 aerial duels (65%), making 12 successful dribbles (67%), blocking 20 shots/passes/crosses, making 22 clearances and averaging a tackle (40) or interception (37) every 16 minutes.
Sky Sports say Tottenham’s chief scout Steve Hitchen has been watching the 27-year-old for some time and identified him as a potential replacement for Mousa Dembele. Spurs are also looking at Southampton’s Pierre Emile Hojbjerg as Jose Mourinho wants a new player at the heart of the midfield, but Kondogbia is said to be top of their transfer wishlist.
Stats from Transfermarkt.