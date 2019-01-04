Tottenham extend Toby Alderweireld’s contract, fans react

Tottenham have taken up the option to extend Toby Alderweireld’s deal for another year.
The Belgian’s initial contract was up at the end of this season but now they have secured his services for another year.
However, the new deal means that clubs can sign the player for a set fee of £25m as long as the deal is completed at least 14 days prior to the close of the summer transfer window.
Alderweireld is a world class player and several clubs will be vying for his services in the summer. It will be interesting to see if the Londoners can hold on to him.
The Belgian has been a key player for Pochettino and he is arguably the best defender at the club as well. His departure would be a blow for Spurs in the summer.
Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the announcement.
Here are some of the reactions.
Means nothing except we are going to lose him for £25m. Embarrassing
— Trevor Lloyd (@Trevorlloyd92) January 4, 2019
All you guys and girls getting excited, he can leave for £25m in the summer. It’s not a new deal, it’s the current one being extended. Just gives us 6 months to sort him a deal out.
— Jack Goodman (@jgoodman23) January 4, 2019
Bad news… Now he can go for that amount
— Adedeji 🇳🇬 (@Deji35) January 4, 2019
Which means he doesn’t want to stay….. first of many.
— rich (@blckmric) January 4, 2019
So, is this good or bad? Would love Toby to stay for longer, but is he now just rubbing the clock down?
— Joe (@Joe_DMB) January 4, 2019