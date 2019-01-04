Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham extend Toby Alderweireld’s contract, fans react

4 January, 2019 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Tottenham have taken up the option to extend Toby Alderweireld’s deal for another year.

The Belgian’s initial contract was up at the end of this season but now they have secured his services for another year.

However, the new deal means that clubs can sign the player for a set fee of £25m as long as the deal is completed at least 14 days prior to the close of the summer transfer window.

Alderweireld is a world class player and several clubs will be vying for his services in the summer. It will be interesting to see if the Londoners can hold on to him.

The Belgian has been a key player for Pochettino and he is arguably the best defender at the club as well. His departure would be a blow for Spurs in the summer.

Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the announcement.

Here are some of the reactions.

 

