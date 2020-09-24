Tottenham express interest in Willian Jose

Tottenham have been linked with a host of strikers this summer and the latest name linked with a move to the London club is that of Willian Jose.

According to reports (h/t Sporwitness), Real Sociedad have now received interest from several clubs including Tottenham.





Apparently, the Spanish outfit are prepared to cash in on the striker this summer and it will be interesting to see if the Premier League club can fend off the competition and secured his signature in the coming weeks.

Jose has been linked with a move to Tottenham for a while now and he could be the ideal backup option to Harry Kane this season.

He has the experience and the quality to share the goalscoring burden with the Tottenham star. Also, his direct playing style would give Mourinho more tactical options to choose from.

The 28-year-old Brazilian striker scored eleven goals in La Liga last season.

Mourinho needs to add more depth and quality to his attack if he wants to bridge the gap with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Willian Jose seems like the ideal fit in theory and the Londoners should look to snap him up before the window closes.