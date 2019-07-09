Tottenham expected to tie up Ryan Sessegnon’s signing soon

Tottenham are expected to complete the signing of Ryan Sessegnon this summer.
According to Football London, the Premier League side want to bring the Fulham youngster as a replacement for Danny Rose.
The report states that Pochettino is likely to use Ben Davies as his first-choice left-back until Sessegnon is ready to take over. Also, the youngster can play as a winger and he will add more depth to the side.
Apparently, Spurs are expected to tie up the transfer on a long term deal.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks. Sessegnon is obviously a top-class talent and he could develop into a star in future.
Pochettino could be the man to unlock his tremendous potential.
Convincing the player shouldn’t be too hard. Sessegnon is far too good for the Championship and he will want to play in the Premier League.
Spurs can provide him with a great platform to showcase his talent and fulfill his potential.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs can agree on a fee with Fulham now. They have been very active in the market this summer with the signings of Clarke and Ndombele.
Sessegnon would be a superb long term investment for Levy and Pochettino.
As much as I like Davies and he’s a good pro. Not sure how I feel about him being our number 1 left back
— DJ (@DJFOOTY) July 8, 2019
We need to sign these kind of players before other teams emerge
— Dickson Kalumba (@Dickson72004800) July 8, 2019
I really wish we get him. He is young and full of energy, which is good for us.
— Kalak franklin (@KalakWejang) July 8, 2019
Not overly excited about this at present. Danny Rose is unquestionably our best LB, selling him is a mistake. Full back is priority and we need to improve, not replace. Sessegnon is potentially top class, but he is miles off that yet, certainly in the LB position. #THFC #COYS
— Harvey (@Harvey_1612) July 8, 2019
He’s not worth £40m now but he’s got potential to be a top player and would be a good move if it comes off
— Josh Timbrell (@Josh_Timbrell8) July 8, 2019