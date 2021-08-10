Tottenham expected to meet with Dusan Vlahovic’s agent

Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan have been heavily linked with a move for the Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic in recent months.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Spanish champions Atletico Madrid are keen on signing the 21-year-old Serbian striker as well and the Italian outfit value him at around €70 million.

The report adds that the striker’s agent Darko Ristic will be in Milan today and the likes of Spurs and Inter have scheduled a meeting.

It seems unlikely that Fiorentina will sanction the striker’s departure for a knockdown price and his suitors will have to meet their demands in order to sign him this summer.

It was recently reported that Tottenham are willing to pay big money for the Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez and therefore it is fair to assume that they have the resources to pay the asking price for Vlahovic as well.

The 21-year-old is one of the most exciting attacking talents around Europe right now and he scored 21 goals in the Italian league last season.

He would be an excellent addition alongside Harry Kane next season and he could replace the England international in the long term as well.

Kane has been linked with a move away from the London club this summer and Spurs must look to bring in a quality forward as soon as possible. If the 28-year-old decides to move on towards the end of the window, Spurs might struggle to find a replacement late on.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs can fend off the competition from Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid to secure the Serbian’s services in the coming weeks.

Read: Tottenham have reportedly agreed a fee for 23-year-old.