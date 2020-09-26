Tottenham expected to bid for Skriniar on Monday

Tottenham have been linked with a move for Milan Skriniar in the recent weeks but they are yet to submit an offer for the defender.

The 25-year-old could be the ideal long-term replacement for Jan Vertonghen if Spurs manage to sign him.





Inter Milan are thought to be locked in talks with the Premier League and the London club could submit their first official bid for the Slovakian on Monday as per reports (h/t Sportwitness). Spurs have already agreed on personal terms with the player.

It remains to be seen if they can agree on a fee with the Italian giants now.

Spurs have improved their back four with the signings of Reguilon and Doherty and they must look to bring in a quality centre back now.

Skriniar is a world-class talent and Mourinho could help him develop into a star at Tottenham. Even though he might cost a lot this summer, he has the ability to justify the fee in the long run.

Apparently, the Italian giants are looking to recoup around €50-60m for Skriniar this summer. Levy is unlikely to pay that much especially after the signings of Bale and Hojbjerg along with the two defenders.

Inter will have to lower their asking price for the deal to go through.