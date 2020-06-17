Tottenham, Everton and Newcastle keen on Patrik Schick

Roma striker Patrik Schick is on the market this summer and several Premier League clubs are keen.

As per Gazzetta, the 24-year-old is a target for Everton, Tottenham and Newcastle United.





Schick is currently on loan at RB Leipzig and the German club have an option to sign him permanently at the end of his loan spell.

However, they have decided not to splurge on the forward.

Roma are under pressure to recoup some money through sales and Schick is deemed surplus to requirements.

The Italian outfit want £23.3 million for the striker and it will be interesting to see if any of his suitors come forward with a concrete offer.

Everton are keen on the player but they will only make a move if Moise Kean leaves the club. The Italian striker has struggled to adapt to the Premier League so far and he has been linked with a return to Serie A.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are in need of strikers and they are keen on Schick. He should prove to be an upgrade on the likes of Carroll and Joelinton.

Furthermore, Spurs are also considering him as a backup option to Harry Kane.

Mourinho needs to add more depth to his side and Schick would be the ideal option for him.

The 24-year-old has scored 10 goals in 14 Bundesliga starts this season.