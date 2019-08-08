Tottenham fans full of respect for Christian Eriksen for rejecting Manchester United move

Manchester United reportedly tried to sign Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur towards the end of the transfer window.
The Independent reported yesterday that the Red Devils were negotiating a deal with Tottenham over the signing of the Danish midfielder.
The 27-year-old is still expected to leave the club, but he will certainly not join a rival Premier League club.
According to reports from The Daily Mail, Eriksen’s representatives pulled the plug on the potential £80million move to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side because of a promise he made to Daniel Levy two years back.
Eriksen, via his agent Martin Schoots, told Levy that he will not play for any other London club, or for that matter any Premier League club.
Spurs fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction, and they are full of respect for the 27-year-old midfielder.
If this is true total respect. Eriksen is class.👍
— Tracy Dawn (@TracyDawn17) August 7, 2019
if this is real then much respect to christian and I wish him well at his future club and will miss seeing him in a spurs shirt
— Ryan Smith (@RyanSmith129229) August 7, 2019
The guy is a class act, true professional & been a pleasure having him play for our club 💙
— Charlotte (@Charpercy84) August 7, 2019
If this is true (Daily Fail so doubts), I don’t want to ever hear a bad word about Eriksen again. Mad level of loyalty.
— Freddie. [ETA September] (@Freddie_LR) August 7, 2019
Class if true
— ☀️ sonaldo ☀️ (@SonTwoThree) August 7, 2019
Eriksen is now being tracked by Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid. The Rojiblancos earlier signed Kieran Trippier from Spurs this summer.