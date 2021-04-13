Tottenham employ Barcelona’s approach of chasing free agents in summer overhaul

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly started planning for the summer transfer window.

The Daily Mail have given an insight into what their transfer strategy could be like. Spurs have been badly hit financially due to the coronavirus pandemic and need to offload players to raise money for new arrivals.

They are looking to bolster their defence this summer while adding a new goalkeeper and a striker is also on their priority list.

However, their recent transfer activities (of course, going by the media reports) are interesting. Spurs have been recently linked with players like Jerome Boateng and Marouane Fellaini.

Both these players are vastly experienced and will become free agents at the end of the season. Fellaini is 34 in a few months, while Boateng will be 33 by the end of September.

It leads us to think are Spurs trying to emulate the transfer approach of Barcelona?

The Catalan giants are also struggling financially and are looking to sign several players who are in the final year of their contract at their respective clubs.

Barcelona have been heavily linked with players like Gini Wijnaldum, Sergio Aguero, Boateng and Memphis Depay – all these players could join them for free.

A similar analogy can be drawn here, with Spurs keeping their options open on signing free agents.

In other news, Spurs are looking to sign Nick Pope as a replacement for Hugo Lloris.