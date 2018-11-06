Tottenham defender Kyle Walker-Peters will be perfect loan signing for Leeds United in January

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa may look to delve into the transfer market as defensive injuries continue to trouble the Yorkshire club.
During the summer, there were talks of Leeds signing a defender, but the Argentine was happy with the current set of players he inherited.
However, after Luke Ayling followed Gaetano Berardi into the treatment room after limping off in their 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest, the Argentine could be tempted to sign a defender.
The right back could miss at least two months of the season after suffering a medial collateral damager to his knee.
Put it simply, Leeds are lacking in depth in defence, and full-back is one area where they need to invest.
With that in mind, Leeds should approach Spurs to sign young right-back Kyle Walker-Peters from them on loan in the January transfer window.
The 21-year-old is one of the highly rated young talents and has always impressed whenever he has been called upon by Pochettino.
He is currently the third choice right-back under the Argentine behind Kieran Trippier and Serge Aurier. However, he is seen as a player for the future and Pochettino rates him highly.
He has made just one start this season – it came against West Ham in the Carabao Cup clash. Walker-Peters could be allowed to leave the club to gain regular games, and Pochettino would be more than happy to send him to learn trades from Bielsa, whom he considers his mentor.
Bielsa has introduced an eye-catching and attacking brand of football, and Walker-Peters should thrive in his system. Elland Road could be the perfect home for him, and the move suits all parties involved.