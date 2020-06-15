Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga sidelined with injury

Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga has been ruled out of the Manchester United game with an injury.

As per The Telegraph, the defender has suffered a stress fracture in his back but he is expected to play again this season.





The young defender has made quite the impression so far and he would have been an integral part of Mourinho’s first-team squad for the remaining games.

It will be interesting to see how Spurs cope without him.

The Londoners have been plagued with injury issues all season but the Coronavirus lockdown allowed their first-team stars to recover properly.

The injury to Tanganga will surely frustrate Mourinho and the Spurs fans.

Spurs need their key players fit and firing for the remainder of the season. They are trailing in the race for a top-four finish and the Londoners will have to win most of their games in order to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Losing a player like Tanganga will be a major blow for them. The young defender can play as a full-back as well as a centre back and he would have been very useful.

Some of the Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the news. Here is what they had to say earlier.

Sack the Physio staff ASAP — Naomi (@naithfc) June 15, 2020

That’s his season over , we must be the most injury prone club anywhere — My-key (@ziggy0416) June 15, 2020

If true, I’m convinced our medical team are the worst in the country. — Greg Beckett (@GregBeckett10) June 15, 2020

So we lose against united, that’s what you telling me? — Blizzy火 (@100_Blizzy) June 15, 2020

Announce 5-0 loss — Callum (@Ca11um_27) June 15, 2020