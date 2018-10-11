Tottenham Hotspur fans react after Danny Rose was withdrawn from England squad due to injury

Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose has been pulled out of the England squad after he picked up a groin injury, the England FA have confirmed on their official Twitter handle.
Rose left the field against Cardiff with a ‘minor’ groin injury, and he has now returned with the club. He won’t feature in this month’s games for his country.
🚨 Squad update 🚨
Having arrived in camp with minor injuries, @Alex_Macca23 and Danny Rose have now returned to their clubs and won’t feature in this month’s games.#threelions pic.twitter.com/wufZtNakjB
— England (@England) October 11, 2018
Southampton goalkeeper, Alex McCarthy, has also been left out of the squad that are due to face Croatia on Friday and then the USA next week.
England camp reported that Rose has picked up a ‘minor’ injury, and therefore he has been sent home due to precautionary measures.
This could actually work in favour of Spurs, with Rose getting more time to recover and get fully fit when club action resumes on 20th October.
There are other injury concerns for Mauricio Pochettino though, with the likes of Dele Alli, Jan Vertonghen and Christian Eriksen all currently nursing their respective injuries.
Ben Davies has emerged as a reliable option at left-back, but Rose offers much more to the side when he is fully fit. Spurs fans took to Twitter after the news broke out. Here are some of the best reactions:
That’s it
— William (@spursy_chirpy) October 11, 2018
Have we got any fit players left
— Ben (@heisenben) October 11, 2018
It’s reported as minor so hopefully he’s fit and raring to go when the prem starts up again 🤞👍
— ³ (@DannyRxse) October 11, 2018
Have to hope it’s not too bad and by resting he’ll be fit again really soon. But will he ever be properly fit again for a sustained period?
— Jill Lewis (@jilllewis33) October 11, 2018
FFS
— W,D and L together! (@rich20101982) October 11, 2018