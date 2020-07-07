Tottenham could use Lucas Moura in a deal to sign Arkadiusz Milik

Tottenham are determined to sign the Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik this summer.

As per Daily Mail, they would be willing to offer Lucas Moura in the deal in order to convince Napoli.





The Brazilian winger has not been at his best so far this season and Jose Mourinho could do without him next season. He was signed for £23m back in 2018.

The Tottenham boss wants to bring in a backup for Harry Kane and Milik would be the perfect signing. He is a proven goalscorer and he will add depth and quality to Spurs’ attack.

The 26-year-old has scored 13 goals in 18 starts so far this season.

If he can stay fit, he could be more influential to the side than Moura. Tottenham already have the likes of Bergwijn and Son for the wide areas.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs can convince Napoli to sell the player to them. Juventus are interested as well.

The report claims that Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis admires Lucas Moura and he tried to sign the player in the past. However, Pochettino blocked the move back then.

Perhaps the chance to sign the player once again would tempt Napoli this time. The transfer could benefit both clubs and it remains to be seen if they can work out a swap deal involving the two players.