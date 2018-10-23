Tottenham could sign Dack in January after ‘impressive scouting reports’

According to the Express, Tottenham Hotspur could sign Blackburn Rovers midfielder Bradley Dack after ‘impressive scouting reports’. The 24-year-old has been in fantastic form in the Championship after his 2017-move from Gillingham and could be on the radar for a bigger club when the winter transfer window opens.
Dack has gone to make 56 appearances in all competitions for Rovers, scoring and creating 42 goals. The talented attacking-midfielder is adept in the final third and bring a new dimension to the Tottenham squad if the London outfit were willing to procure his signature.
He wouldn’t come cheap given his rising value since 2017 and Spurs aren’t blessed with disposable income after building a new stadium – evident from their lack of spending over the summer. That doesn’t mean Pochettino isn’t eyeing a homegrown playmaker to add to his squad, however.
Aston Vila’s Jack Grealish was a subject of interest from Tottenham. He’s another player who operates between the lines, can create chances and somewhat has an eye for goal. Dack is more of a polished version, however, so the Blackburn star might be higher on the shortlist than Grealish in January.
Dack also admitted he’s keeping his options open, telling The Sun: “I had conversations with the manager and the club and they said they didn’t want me to leave. I want to be here and if an offer comes in they accept it, then it out of my hands then it becomes my decision. I will always back my ability, I think I can go to the top level.”
Stats from Transfermarkt.