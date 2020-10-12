Tottenham could return for Milan Skriniar in January

Tottenham were linked with a move for the Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar all summer.

However, the two clubs failed to agree on a fee and the Slovakian ended up staying at Inter Milan.





According to Alasdair Gold from Football London, the Premier League club could make an enquiry for the player once again when the January transfer window opens.

He said: “I’d be surprised if an enquiry isn’t made in January but much depends on his position at Inter. The Slovakian wanted to come to Spurs but if he’s playing every week and the Italian club do not want to let him go then it’s going to be tough to prise Skriniar away.”

However, the approach would depend on what the player’s situation is at Inter Milan.

Skriniar wanted to join Spurs this summer because he was looking to play regularly and if Inter can offer him that platform it might be tough for Tottenham to sign him in January.

The London club need to improve their defensive options and signing a quality centre back should be a top priority for them right now.

They have been linked with a move for the Swansea defender Joe Rodon as well and it will be interesting to see if they can sign the Welsh defender before the transfer window closes later this week.

Tottenham lost Jan Vertonghen at the end of last season and they need to fill his void this summer. Skriniar would be a terrific purchase for them and the 25-year-old has the potential to develop into a world class player under Jose Mourinho.