Tottenham could move for Philippe Coutinho

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing the Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho this summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Londoners are keeping tabs on the 29-year-old Brazilian’s situation at the Catalan club and they could make a move for him if Harry Kane decides to move on.

The England international has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City and the player has recently skipped pre-season training in order to force a move to the Premier League giants.

Meanwhile, Coutinho needs a move away from Barcelona to resurrect his career and Tottenham could prove to be the ideal destination for him.

The Brazilian has fallen down the pecking order at the Catalan club and a move back to the Premier League could help him regain his confidence and sharpness.

The 29-year-old playmaker played his best football for Liverpool in the Premier League and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham can bring him back to English football.

For the right price, he could prove to be a quality short term addition for the London club.

Coutinho can operate as a winger as well as an attacking midfielder and Spurs have missed someone like him since the departure of Christian Eriksen.

The midfielder will add goals, flair and assists to the Tottenham side and the likes of Kane and Son Heung-Min could thrive on the service from the Brazilian.

Some of the Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the links with the former Liverpool player and here is what they had to say.

Should have got him as soon as Eriksen left ngl — LP (@thfclp__) August 3, 2021

On loan or even on a permanent if he took a pay-cut wouldn’t be too bad, definitely not as good as he was at Liverpool but could probably still put a shift in at CAM — J ( Don Fabio 🤌) (@J98058616) August 3, 2021

He’s acc a class player but we’d never be able to afford his wages. I don’t know what happened to him in Spain but if he gets his Liverpool form then I’d take him — “JOE‼️” (@thfcjm1) August 3, 2021

Would be crazy if Kane stays and it actually happened — Dalitaryan (@dalitaryan) August 3, 2021