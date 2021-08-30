Tottenham could make second bid to sign Emerson Royal

Tottenham Hotspur could make another bid on Monday to sign Emerson Royal from Barcelona, according to journalist Marcelo Bechler.

Spurs are expected to remain active in the final two days of the summer transfer window, with Fabio Paratici looking to add a few more players to bolster the squad.

Signing a right-back, a midfielder and a back-up striker is necessary, and it remains to be seen whether Spurs can get their targets in time.

Japhet Tanganga has excelled in the right-back role but Spurs need a back-up option, with Serge Aurier not in Nuno Espirito Santo’s first-team plans.

The former Paris Saint-Germain is likely to be sold this summer, but as of now, Spurs have not received any good offer for him.

Last week, the north London club made an attempt to sign Royal from Barcelona, but the opening offer was rejected.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Spurs had presented an offer of a swap deal between Aurier and Royal, but it was rebuffed.

However, journalist Daniele Longo has claimed that Spurs have offered around €20 million, but Barca want more.

TNT Sports Brazil are now reporting that Spurs will make another push to sign the right-back, although it is not clear whether they are looking at a loan deal or a permanent one.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Royal has received offers but he doesn’t want to leave Barcelona at the moment.

Emerson impressed under Manuel Pellegrini at Real Betis last season, and he would be a brilliant addition to the side. But getting a deal for him looks really difficult at the moment.

Tottenham head into the international being top of the Premier League, after winning all three of their opening fixtures.

Read: Premier League 2021/22 Week 3 – EPL Results & Table.