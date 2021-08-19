Tottenham could make a move to sign Houssem Aouar

French midfielder Houssem Aouar has been made available for transfer by Lyon this summer and Tottenham Hotspur are now expected to make a move for him.

According to the Mirror, Arsenal were keen on the player as well but the Gunners have now moved to sign the Real Madrid playmaker Martin Odegaard instead.

Tottenham have a great opportunity to sign the 23-year-old midfielder now and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with a concrete offer in the coming days.

Nuno Espirito Santo needs to add more creativity to his midfield and Aouar would be a superb long term acquisition for them.

The likes of Tanguy Ndombele and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are quality midfielders but none of them can add the craft and vision of Aouar.

The 23-year-old midfielder scored eight goals and picked up four assists across all competitions last season and he could add a new dimension to Tottenham’s midfield.

Lyon are thought to be under financial pressure and Aouar is among a number of players placed on the transfer list by the French club.

Tottenham must look to take advantage of their financial situation and snap up the French playmaker for a reasonable price before the transfer window closes.

Here is what the Spurs fans had to say about the links.

