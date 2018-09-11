Tottenham could lose Kane whom Florentino Perez has ‘always wanted’ at Real Madrid

According to Don Balon, Tottenham Hotspur could lose ‘born striker’ Harry Kane, with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez having ‘always wanted’ to bring him to the Santiago Bernabéu.
With Karim Benzema turning 31 in December, Los Blancos need to identify his long-term replacement. Kane is top of their wanted list, seemingly edging out Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski – a previous summer target.
The 25-year-old, who has scored 19 goals in 30 games for the England national team, rose through the youth ranks to the Tottenham first-team in 2013/14 and has gone on to make 217 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 165 goals.
Real have been linked for his signature for some time, but Benzema is reportedly trying to convince the club to retain his services rather than shop for his replacement in the transfer market.
The French international, who scored a paltry five goals in 32 Liga games last season, has started the new campaign in blistering form – bagging four goals in three league outings.
Benzema still has three years remaining on his deal with Real, but the 30-year-old’s days are numbered – a decision made by the ‘top brass’ of Los Blancos. Kane could be the subject of a bid in the near future.
