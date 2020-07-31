Tottenham could demand Milan Skriniar in a deal to sell Tanguy Ndombele

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is looking at Milan Skriniar as a possible replacement for Jan Vertonghen.

According to Guardian, Inter Milan want to sign Tanguy Ndombele and Spurs could look to do a swap deal involving the centre back.





Skriniar is one of the most talented centre backs in Europe right now and he would be a superb addition to Mourinho’s defence. The 25-year-old could partner Sanchez at the heart of Spurs’ defence for years to come, but it won’t be easy convincing Inter Milan to part with him.

That said, Ndombele’s departure would be quite surprising.

The Frenchman is a world-class talent who has struggled this year because of injuries. Spurs should not look to give up on him just yet.

The former Lyon ace could be a star in the Premier League once he settles in properly and the injury problems are out of his way.

It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds in the coming weeks.

Tottenham are missing creativity and flair at the centre of the midfield and selling Ndombele would be a mistake for them.

Even though they are trying to sign Hojbjerg from Southampton, the Frenchman offers a completely different set of skills and the Londoners should be patient with him.