Tottenham could be a potential destination for Morgan Sanson

Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson has been linked with a move to the Premier League this summer.

As per Le Phocéen, the player could end up at Tottenham next season.





The French outfit value Sanson at €35m and it will be interesting to see if the Londoners are willing to offer that kind of money for him.

Spurs need to sign a midfielder this summer and they have already been linked with the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg recently.

Sanson would be a good addition to Jose Mourinho’s side as well but he is a different type of player as compared to Hojbjerg. Sanson is a more creative midfielder and it will be interesting to see how Mourinho fits all these players into his starting lineup.

Given the fact that Spurs have Ndombele and Sissoko at their disposal, Hojbjerg would perhaps be a better fit for them this summer.

Furthermore, Sanson’s asking price is relatively steep as well.

Marseille might have to lower their demands in order for the move to happen.

Sanson is unlikely to turn down the chance to join Spurs. It would be a step up in his career. He would get to play in the Premier League under a world-class manager like Mourinho.

Also, the Londoners are likely to offer the 25-year-old Frenchman more money than the Ligue 1 side.