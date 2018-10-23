Tottenham could agree deal with Andersen, Pochettino identifies Alderweireld replacement

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur could agree a £25m deal with Sampdoria for Joachim Andersen, with manager Mauricio Pochettino identifying a potential replacement for Toby Alderweireld.
The Belgian international’s contract expires next summer, and Spurs have made little progress in getting the centre-back to put pen to paper on an extension. As a result, Andersen may only be signed if Alderweireld leaves.
It appears Andersen is looking for a way out of Sampdoria too and wants to move on in January. The Sun say the 22-year-old will not sign a new deal with the Serie A outfit, meaning they could look to cash in on him whenever possible.
A move may depend on a number of factors. Alderweireld’s future is the biggest one, as Tottenham are expected the centre-back to leave for nothing next summer. The second is Andersen. He wants out now, but Spurs and Sampdoria agreeing on a price might be difficult.
The Sun believe £25m will be enough, but do Tottenham have that to spend? They failed to add to their squad over the summer due to their expensive stadium build, so there’s no guarantee of a spree in January.
Stats from Transfermarkt.